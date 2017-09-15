Girvan aiming to continue unbeaten run in the league

Girvan FC remain unbeaten in the Super Premier League with their third draw, this time away to Pollok, courtesy of a Michael Reilley double after being behind at half time.

Pollok got off to a great start when McCluskey scored after just five minutes. Before half time they had a man sent off leaving the half time score at 1-0 for Pollok.

Michael Reilly took just five minutes after the restart to score his first of the day and on 74 minutes put Girvan into the lead.

However just three minutes later Del Hepburn scored an equaliser for the home side.

Girvan currently sit ninth with three points from three games in the Super Premier Division.

This Saturday, 16 September, Girvan are again on their travels this time playing Kilwinning Rangers FC at Abbey Park with a 2pm kick off. Kilwinning sit fifth in the table with two wins and two defeats so far in the season. Beith Juniors currently lead the way with full points from their four games with Rob Roy second on nine points from four games.

Maybole currently sit second in the Ayrshire District League with three wins from their four games so far. This Saturday they travel to play Lugar Boswell Thistle at Rosebank Park with a 2pm kick off.