Girvan aiming to finish year on a high

Girvan are aiming to finish the year on a high when they entertain Cumbernauld United tomorrow (Saturday, December 17) in their final league game of 2016.

The Seasiders will go into the game with a full squad as Tony Murphy returns from injury with Mark Doolan also available.

The game at Hamilton Park kicks off at 1.45pm.

Manager Peter Leonard says the team are still buzzing following last week’s late win over visitors Irvine Meadow.

He said: “This is the last game before the end of the year so we want to finish on a high. The boys are buzzing in training, But Cumbernauld are no mugs and they will give us a good game.”

Girvan secured a valuable win over Irvine Meadow on Saturday in their super league first division match.

Girvan got off to a great start with an early goal inside ten minutes from Stephen Auld.

In a stuffy first half chances were scarce on the ground and Meadow got themselves back in the game on 34 minutes with Graham Boyd scoring after taking the ball round the keeper.

The Seasiders were hit by a sucker punch at the end of the first half as Meadow got themselves a penalty, scoring with only seconds left in the first period.

Girvan found themselves down to ten men as the goalkeeper brought down Meadow’s Graham Boyd in the box.

It took ten man Girvan until the last ten minutes to get themselves level with a Steven McCreadie penalty levelling the match at 2-2 to set up a grandstand finale.

And with only six minutes to go Girvan grabbed the winner after a poor second half display from Irvine.

That win leaves Girvan sixth in the league table on 16 points from eight games. Cumbernauld United sit in ninth place on 14 points having played 11 games.

Kilsyth sit top of the table on goal difference from Shettleston, both on 24 points.