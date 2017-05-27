Girvan are league champions for the second year running after a 4-1 win at Yoker sealed the super league division one title earlier today.

A hat trick from Jack McDowall and a late strike from Andy Stevenson saw Girvan comfortably win the match after a tense first half.

Jack McDowell rises to head in Girvan's first goal.

McDowall had put Girvan ahead after only two minutes with a header at the far post. The next half hour of the game saw only a few chances but Yoker equalised against the run of play on 32 minutes.

Before half time Girvan hit the post and were denied a penalty before McDowall struck again right on the half time whistle.

After a tight and nervy start to the second period McDowall completed his hat trick on 70 minutes and Stevenson added a fourth on 82 minutes.

Girvan attacking during the second half.