Search

Girvan are league champions!

Girvan celebrate the league title win at Yoker.

Girvan celebrate the league title win at Yoker.

0
Have your say

Girvan are league champions for the second year running after a 4-1 win at Yoker sealed the super league division one title earlier today.

A hat trick from Jack McDowall and a late strike from Andy Stevenson saw Girvan comfortably win the match after a tense first half.

Jack McDowell rises to head in Girvan's first goal.

Jack McDowell rises to head in Girvan's first goal.

McDowall had put Girvan ahead after only two minutes with a header at the far post. The next half hour of the game saw only a few chances but Yoker equalised against the run of play on 32 minutes.

Before half time Girvan hit the post and were denied a penalty before McDowall struck again right on the half time whistle.

After a tight and nervy start to the second period McDowall completed his hat trick on 70 minutes and Stevenson added a fourth on 82 minutes.

Girvan attacking during the second half.

Girvan attacking during the second half.

The players celebrate the league title win.

The players celebrate the league title win.