Girvan drawn at home in Scottish junior cup

Girvan FC have been drawn at home against East Kilbride Thistle FC in the draw for the Scottish Junior Cup Round 2.

The tie against the Central District Second Division side is set for Saturday, October 28.

Girvan celebrated their first ever win in the Super Premier League last Saturday courtesy of a goal from David Cunningham.

In a tough game the single goal was enough to see them take the three points in the home match against Hurlford United and lifts them to seventh in the table.

This Saturday Girvan are again at home against second-placed Kilbirnie Ladeside FC with a 2pm kick off.

The club say all season tickets are valid for this game.

Maybole lost 3-0 to Irvine Victoria in the Scottish Junior Cup last Saturday and this Saturday play Craigmark away in the Ayrshire District League with a 2pm kick off.