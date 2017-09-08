Girvan FC march into Scottish Cup first round

Girvan marched into the first round proper of the William Hill Scottish Cup on Saturday as they beat St Cuthberts Wanderers.

Girvan never looked to be in any real trouble in the match, despite losing three goals to the Kirkcudbright South of Scotland league side in an eight-goal thriller.

St Cuthbert Wanderers went ahead in the first minute through an Andrew Donley header in the match at St Marys Park in Kirkcudbright.

However Robert Patterson squared the match from the penalty spot after nine minutes with Paul Cameron and Darren Mitchell giving the visitors a 3-1 lead at the break.

After the restart Michael Riley added a fourth before Blair Dougan struck a second for Saints just after the hour mark.

Nathan Cannon gave the home side a fighting chance with a third but Michael Riley ensured the Seasiders went into the First Round proper of this season’s Scottish Cup with a fifth.

Girvan have been drawn against Brora Rangers away on September 23 in the first round.

Girvan now look forward to getting back to League business away to Pollok on Saturday 9th September.

The match kicks off at 2pm at Newlandsfield Park, Newlandsfield Road in Glasgow.

Pollock finished in eighth place in the West of Scotland super league premier division last season.