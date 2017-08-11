Girvan go for four out of four

Girvan are going for four wins out of four in the Ardagh Glass League Cup tomorrow (Saturday, August 12) as they take on Craigmark at Hamilton Park.

The game kicks off at 2pm with Girvan hoping to stretch their lead at the top of section 3 over second placed Craigmark.

With three games played Girvan are on 9 points with Craigmark second on seven, Annbank on six points, Troon with three points, Whitletts with one and Maybole yet to gain a point after three defeats.

Maybole play Whitletts tomorrow (Saturday, August 12) at Ladywell Stadium with a 2pm kick off.

They will be hoping to get off the mark after defeats to Troon at home and Craigmark and Annbank away.

Then on Wednesday, August 16 Maybole travel to Hamilton Park to take on Girvan with a 6.45pm kick off.

On Wednesday night (August 9) Girvan all but secured their place in the quarter final knockout stage of the competition with a 3-2 victory over Whitletts at Dam Park.

Whitletts took the lead in the 22nd minute against the run of play when Craig Harvey was taken out inside the area then dusted himself down to roll the ball past Johnstone into the net.

But two minutes later Michael Reilly headed home from eight yards to equalise for Girvan and within a minute the visitors were 2-1 up as Reilly raced clear and calmly fired past Douglas.

Girvan increased their lead a minute before the interval when the ball broke kindly for Robert Patterson and the ex-Vics striker swept the ball past Douglas.

In the 77th minute a defensive mix up in the Girvan defence saw the ball break kindly for Harvey who slipped the ball under Johnstone to make it 3-2.

And a minute later he almost had his hat trick as he got on the end of a low Jordan Boyd cross but under pressure from a Girvan defender this time the Vics striker fired wide.