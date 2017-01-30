Girvan go fourth in league after good away win

Girvan FC moved up to fourth place in the Super First Division after beating Blantyre Victoria by six goals to one on Saturday.

Girvan’s goals came from Andy Stevenson, David Jardine, a Stevie McCreadie penalty and a hat-trick from Robert Patterson.

Shettleston still sit top of the table on 31 points with Kilsyth in second on 29, both having played 14 games. Clydebank are third on 26 points having played 15 games while Girvan have 25 points from 12 games. Blantyre now sit third from bottom on 11 points. Girvan now have two home league games over the next two weekends starting with a game against Irvine Victoria on Saturday, 4 February kicking off at 2pm at Hamilton Park.

On Saturday, 11 February Girvan entertain Rutherglen Glencairn FC again with a 2pm kick off.

Irvine currently sit bottom of the 14-team league while Rutherglen Glencairn are in ninth position.

Girvan will be hoping to add to their points tally to put more pressure on the top teams.

Girvan FC have been drawn at home to Lugar Boswell Thistle FC in the 1st Round of the Ayrshire Weekly Press Cup at the West Region meeting at Hampden, the date for the match is still to be confirmed.