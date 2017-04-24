Girvan head to Kilsyth to take on league leaders

A first half Robert Patterson goal was enough to see Girvan beat Petershill 1-0 in a super first division league match on Saturday.

And it turned out to be a fantastic three points as Kilsyth, Shettleston and Irvine Meadow all crashed to defeat.

This Saturday Girvan travel to play league leaders Kilsyth in a massive game for the club.

After Saturday’s results the top of the table sees only four points between the top six sides.

Girvan are in sixth place with 36 points from 19 games while Petershill are fifth with the same points but having played two games more.

Clydebank are fourth with 38 points while third place Shettleston have 40 points, both having played 22 games.

Rutherglen Glencairn are also on 40 points but have played 23 games while Kilsyth sit top again with 40 points but having played only 20 games.

A win for Girvan though could see them go within one point of the league leaders.

Kilsyth lost 3-0 to Clydebank on Saturday and Irvine Meadow lost 2-0 to Shotts.