Girvan look forward to Ardagh Glass league cup quarter final

Mark Doolan scored the equalising goal to earn Girvan a 1-1 draw in the club’s first ever game in the top flight.

It was a historic day for the club on Saturday, August 19 as they played their first ever game in the Super Premier division.

Daly put the visitors ahead in the 33rd minute but only three minutes later Doolan struck to bring the score to 1-1.

Girvan now play Auchinleck Talbot on Wednesday, August 23 at Hamilton Park in the quarter final of the Ardagh League Cup with a 6.30pm kick off.

Last Wednesday at Hamilton Park Girvan FC made it five wins from five games in the Ardagh Sectional League Cup.

In a fantastic start for Girvan Jack McDowall made it 1-0 with Darren Mitchell adding two more to give Girvan a 3-0 lead.

However Maybole came storming back into the game with Chrissy Allan grabbing a quick brace to bring the score to 3-2 before Maybole equalised just before the break.

David Cunningham made it 4-3 for Girvan before Robert Paterson scored from the penalty spot to put Girvan 5-3 ahead.

Maybole again scored to get themselves within a goal of Girvan but a second comeback failed to materialise and Girvan ran out 5-4 winners in an enthralling game.