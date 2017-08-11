Girvan make it four out of four in league cup

Girvan made it four wins out of four in the Ardagh Glass League Cup on Saturday as they beat visitors Craigmark 5-0 at Hamilton Park.

Goals came from Robert Patterson, Jack McDowall, Stephen Auld and two from Paul Cameron.

The Girvan wall jumps to foil this free kick attempt from Craigmark.

This gives Girvan 12 points in the section and means they qualify as winners and have a home tie in the quarters finals of the tournament.

Craigmark are second with seven points, Troon and Annbank are on six, Whitletts Victoria are on four points and Maybole Juniors have yet to get any points and lost 3-2 at home to Whitletts on Saturday.

On Wednesday, August 16 Maybole travel to Hamilton Park to take on Girvan with a 6.45pm kick off.

Last Wednesday night (August 9) Girvan all but secured their place in the quarter final knockout stage of the competition with a 3-2 victory over Whitletts at Dam Park.

Whitletts took the lead in the 22nd minute against the run of play when Craig Harvey was taken out inside the area then dusted himself down to roll the ball past Johnstone into the net.

But two minutes later Michael Reilly headed home from eight yards to equalise for Girvan and within a minute the visitors were 2-1 up as Reilly raced clear and calmly fired past Douglas.

Girvan increased their lead a minute before the interval when the ball broke kindly for Robert Patterson and the ex-Vics striker swept the ball past Douglas.

In the 77th minute a defensive mix up in the Girvan defence saw the ball break kindly for Harvey who slipped the ball under Johnstone to make it 3-2.

And a minute later he almost had his hat trick as he got on the end of a low Jordan Boyd cross but under pressure from a Girvan defender this time the Vics striker fired wide.