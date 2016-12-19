Girvan move up to fifth after win over Cumbernauld Utd

Girvan moved up to fifth in the Super First Division table following a 2-0 win over Cumbernauld United on Saturday.

Girvan condemned their visitors to their third successive defeat on Saturday and Cumbernauld United are now slipping dangerously down the league table.

In the 15th minute Girvan took the lead when Conor O‘ Boyle in the visiting goal made a good save but from the rebound Stephen Auld netted.

Seven minutes later the Seasiders went further ahead.

A corner kick on the right found Michael Mossie unmarked and the midfielder’s header beat the United keeper comprehensively.

Cumbernauld despite these setbacks began to play a bit better and efforts from Tony Stevenson and Ryan Tiffany cleared the bar.

Then a great Stevenson pass gave Simon Eeles the opportunity to run at the home goal but Girvan goalkeeper Scott Johnstone was able to get to the ball before the United man.

A more hopeful display in the second period gave the Cumbernauld faithful some optimism but their favourites were unable to get an elusive first score to begin a comeback.

United with their two on loan Airdrie boys unavailable due to recall for SFL League One duty began with Paddy McCabe at full back and the man who usually plays on the wing was prominent at the start with Uniteds first shot and surges upfield.

Kilsyth lead the table with 27 points from 12 games followed by Shettleston on 24 points, Petershill and Clydebank on 21 and 20 points respectively.

Girvan are on 19 points and have three games in hand on the leaders.

The Girvan line up was

1. Johnstone 2. Reid 3. Doolan 4. Mossie 5. Frame 6. Dinwoodie (Capt) 7. McDowall 8. Auld 9. Stevenson 10. Paterson 11. Jardine

Subs; Cunningham, Reilly, Cameron