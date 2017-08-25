Girvan on their travels in Super League

Girvan play their first away game in the Super Premier League season when they travel to play Kilbirnie on Saturday (August 26).

The game kicks off at 2pm at Valefield Park in Kilbirnie.

On Wednesday night after an excellent campaign Girvan bowed out of the Ardagh Glass league cup at the quarter final stage.

After holding Auchinleck Talbot at half time to 0-0 at Hamilton Park, the home side went down 3-0.

However a depleted Girvan side competed well and clinical finishes from Talbot won them the day.