Girvan one game away from league championship

A 3-0 home win for Girvan against Maryhill on Monday night not only guaranteed a promotion play-off place but leaves Girvan one game away from the Super First Division league title.

They visit Yoker Athletic this Saturday (May 27).

A header from a free kick from David Cunningham in the first half saw Girvan FC go in at the break one up.

Maryhill came out for the second half fighting for their lives and hit the bar to Girvan’s relief early on in the second period.

Girvan substitute David Jardine broke into the box and was brought down and Stevie McCreadie stepped up to put Girvan two up from the penalty spot.

Girvan were pushing forward at every chance and some magnificent skill saw James Hilton put Girvan three up.

The three points so desperately needed were in the bag and Girvan now move to play Yoker Athletic FC in their final league game of the season to try and win the league title.

Girvan had moved into third place with a 1-0 win over Renfrew at home on Saturday, May 20.

A Tony Murphy goal in the first half saw Girvan go one up.

Girvan passed up some fine chances early on and the Renfrew goalkeeper kept them in it. In the second half Girvan missed another couple of chances which would have put the game to bed and at 1-0 it was Always going to be a nervy finish.

Clydebank sit top at the moment with 50 points having played all 26 of their games. Girvan are second place just a point behind with a goal difference of +26, one better than Clydebank.

Kilsyth are on 46 points in third and have played 25 games.

Yoker currently sit ninth.