Girvan play Irvine Meadow in crunch league match

Girvan slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Rutherglen in the Super First Division on Saturday.

After being 1-0 down at half time Girvan equalised through a Robert Patterson goal.

Rutherglen were awarded a very dubious penalty soon after but justice was done and Scott Johnston made a brilliant save.

James Hilton could have put Girvan ahead when he was caught in two minds at the back post but he shot tamely when he looked certain to score.

Rutherglen then piled on the pressure and scored a further two goals to win 3-1.

The result leaves Girvan in sixth place while Rutherglen Glencairn move up to fourth, making this weekend’s game another important one for Girvan.

Girvan are on their travels with a Super First Division match away to fifth place Irvine Meadow on Saturday, April 15 kicking off at 2pm.

Both Irvine and Glencairn are on 34 points with Girvan two points further back, but Girvan do have games in hand over both clubs.

Kilsyth and Shettleston are both on 37 points at the top of the league with Petershill in third, although Girvan again have games in hand over all the clubs at the top.