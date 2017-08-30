Girvan set out on the road to Hampden in the Scottish Cup

This Saturday (September 2) Girvan FC start the road to Hampden with a trip to play St Cuthberts FC in the William Hill Scottish Cup with the winner gaining entry into the First Round Draw Proper.

The game kicks off at St Mary’s Park in Kirkcudbright at 3pm.

Girvan played their first away game in the Super Premier League season when they travelled to play Kilbirnie on Saturday (August 26).

The game at Valefield Park in Kilbirnie saw Girvan remain unbeaten in the Super Premier League after drawing their second game in a row, this time 0-0. The first real chance of the game fell to Girvan’s Reilly but he headed wide. Just before half time Kilbirnie had a shot cleared off the line as Girvan lived dangerously.

Kilbirnie were reduced to 10 men in the first minute of the second half when John Sweeney was shown a straight red card for a high tackle.

Last Wednesday night after an excellent campaign Girvan bowed out of the Ardagh Glass league cup at the quarter final stage. After holding Auchinleck Talbot at half time to 0-0 at Hamilton Park, the home side went down 3-0.

However a depleted Girvan side competed well and clinical finishes from Talbot won them the day.