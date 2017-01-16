Girvan slump to away defeat but look forward to junior cup tie

A first minute goal from Kieran Healy consigned Girvan to a 1-0 away defeat to Renfrew on Saturday.

Both teams were on good form going into the game with Renfrew having won four, drawn one and lost one of their previous six league games and Girvan having won five and lost only one of theirs.

Girvan remain in fourth place in the league despite the result on 22 points with leaders Kilsyth on 28, Shettleston on 25 and Clydebank on 23. Girvan still have two games in hand over the leaders having played only 11 games so far.

Next up for Girvan is a Scottish Junior Cup fourth round game at home against Penicuik Athletic on Saturday, January 21 with a 1.45pm kick off.

Penicuik currently sit in third place in the East Super League.

They reached the fourth round after a bye in round one, beating Craigmark 4-0 away in round one and Scone Thistle 2-0 in the third round. Penicuik’s most recent outing was on January 7 in the East of Scotland Cup where they beat Glenrothes 3-2 at home to progress.

Girvan return to league action away to Blantyre Victoria on Saturday, January 28 again with a 1.45pm kick off.