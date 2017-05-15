Girvan still on course for promotion

Girvan’s promotion hopes are still in their own hands following Saturday’s 4-1 win over Shotts Bon Accord.

It was an important three points for Girvan as they chase down one of the top two spots in the Super League First Division.

Girvan went in at half time two goals up courtesy of Stephen Auld and James Hilton.

During the first half one of the Shotts players sustained an ‘impact’ injury and as a precaution an ambulance attended. The second half start was delayed and Girvan scored again from Hilton and then Marc Cameron made it four.

Girvan conceded a poor goal late on by ex-Girvan player McKenna.

Girvan’s next game is on Saturday 20th May at home against Renfrew FC currently sitting in eighth position.

The top of the table is extremely tight with leaders Clydebank, who beat Maryhill 5-0 on Saturday, on 47 points with one game to play. Second place Rutherglen beat Cumbernauld 1-0 away and have 44 points with one game to play. Despite losing 5-1 to Petershill, Kilsyth sit in third on 43 points with two games still to play.

Girvan are fourth on 43 points with three games still to play with Petershill in fifth on 42 points with two games still to play.