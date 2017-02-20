Girvan stun league leaders with six goal thrashing

Girvan moved up to fourth in the Super First Division with a stunning 6-1 win over Shettleston, who were sitting top of the league.

Girvan’s emphatic win moves them up to fourth, however games in hand mean they have a great chance to go even further up the table in their hunt for promotion.

Following a home defeat the previous weekend Girvan FC put in a much improved performance to thrash league leaders Shettleston FC by six goals to one.

Two goals from Michael Reilly, a goal apiece for Jack McDowall and Michael Mossie and an absolutely stunning overhead volley from Robert Patterson set Hamilton Park alight on Saturday.

An own goal from Shettleston, who also managed a consolation, completed the scoring and earned Girvan a very good three points.

The result means Girvan are now fourth on 28 points having played 14 games, with Clydebank in third a point ahead. However Girvan have three games in hand over Clydebank.

Shettleston drop down to second on 31 points from 15 games with Kilsyth going top with 32 points from 15 games.

Next up for Girvan is a trip to Troon in the league on Saturday, February 25 with a 2pm kick off.