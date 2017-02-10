Girvan take on Rutherglen Glencairn in Super League First Division

Girvan take on Rutherglen Glencairn in a Super League First Division match on Saturday (February 11).

Girvan currently sit in fifth place in the league table, six points behind leaders Shettleston but with three games in hand, so are very much in the running for promotion and the league championship itself.

Girvan also recently announced the signings of two new players.

Forward James Hilton and defender Jamie Ballantyne have joined the club to help the push for honours this season.

The last time The Glens played away to Girvan was the much-postponed Scottish Junior Cup fourth round tie in season 2013-14 which took an incredible nine weeks to be decided. The match was postponed four times at Hamilton Park, then at a neutral venue at Ardrossan. It was finally played at Largs and predictably ended in a 2-2 draw. The replay ended in a 1-1 draw with Glencairn edging it 5-4 on penalties.

Kick off is at 2pm but please check the club facebook at www.facebook.com/girvanfc or twitter - twitter.com/Girvanfc - to confirm that the match will go ahead due to the current weather conditions.