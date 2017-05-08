Girvan travel to play Maryhill as league campaign continues

Girvan play away from home against Maryhill Juniors on Wednesday 10th May with the kick off at 7.30pm in the Super First Division.

The club only learned of the fixture on Sunday, after they had travelled to play Clydebank in a vital game in the league on the Saturday.

They got themselves in front in the second half with a fine free kick from Jamie Ballintine however Clydebank equalised almost immediately with a strike from the edge of the box.

Either side could have won it but it was Clydebank who snatched victory with minutes left and took all three points.

Last Wednesday, May 3, at Hamilton Park an Andy Stevenson close range strike saw Girvan beat Glenafton Athletic in the Ayrshire Weekly Press Cup and now play the winners of Irvine Victoria v Cumnock Juniors away from home.

Rutherlen are top on 44 points frrom 25 games while Clydebank are second with the same amount of points from 24 games.

Kilsyth are third on 43 points from 23 games with Shettleston fourth with 40 points from 24 games. Petershill are fifith on 39 points from 23 games with Girvan now sixth on 37 points from only 21 games.