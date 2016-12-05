Home league match against Irvine next for Girvan

This Saturday 10th December Girvan FC are at home in the Super League First Division with a match against Irvine Meadow FC with a 1.45pm kick off.

The club wish to remind everyone that the vouchers that were handed out in schools and any that were printed off for the recent postponed match against Maryhill will be valid for this game.

Girvan travelled to Shettleston on Saturday in a super league first division match and were beaten by the odd goal in a game which had been postponed from the week before.

Shettleston took the lead after just three minutes when Jordan Morton collected the ball on the far left and squared a ball to the unmarked Halsman at the far side of the box and he turned on to his left and curled a shot low into the corner of the net past the unsighted keeper.

The second goal came on the hour mark, again Morton the supplier with a neat cross for Weatherson to head low past the keeper.

Girvan to their credit dug in and pulled one back on 71 minutes through Jack McDowall who found himself unmarked in the Shettleston box and made no mistake from 10 yards out.

Chances were few and far between in the last 20 minutesa of the game.