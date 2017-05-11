Maybole juniors kitted out

Maybole Juniors’ players have a reason to smile again following two recent devastating arson attacks which left the team’s clubhouse, dressing room and manager’s office badly damaged, the club’s entire away strip destroyed. JET Maybole Service Station, one of the Ayrshire District League team’s sponsors, has stepped in to provide a brand new away strip in JET’s distinctive blue and yellow colours.

Brian Connolly, owner of the JET forecourt, comments: “We were delighted to be able to help the team, especially after the awful circumstances in which the strips were destroyed. Hopefully the new kit will bring the team good luck for their away matches!”

Carlo Walker, Team Manager at Maybole Juniors, comments: “Brian and the staff at his JET forecourt have been huge supporters of the club for seven or more years now. We are extremely grateful to Brian for his generosity in providing the new kit at a time when we really needed it.”