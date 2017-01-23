Narrow defeat sends Girvan out of junior cup

Girvan went out the Scottish Junior Cup on Saturday after a narrow home defeat.

Despite being 1-0 up at half time against east of Scotland league side Penicuik Athletic, albeit against the run of play, Girvan eventually lost 3-2.

Girvan rode their luck early on in the game with their goalkeeper Scott Johnstone pulling off three outstanding saves to keep the score 0-0.

Having said that Girvan should have been 1-0 up after Reilly broke through with only the keeper to beat with his shot going narrowly wide.

Penicuik piled on the pressure in the first half but Girvan held firm, even though at times it seemed they rode their luck a bit.

But Girvan hit Penicuik with a sucker punch with a rare attack resulting in a Stephen Auld piledriver sailing into the top corner.

It only took Penicuik four minutes in the second half to draw level after Connolly slotted the ball home from close range.

In the 57th minute Penicuik went ahead when a corner kick was headed back across the box and Hume slammed home.

After coming close Lough then launched an unstoppable shot past Johnstone to give Penicuik a 3-1 lead.

Dinwoodie pulled a goal back for Girvan in injury time but unfortunately Girvan could not get the equaliser to force a replay.

Unfortunately one of the Penicuik fans collapsed at the match and the game was delayed until the ambulance attended. He was taken to Ayr Hospital.

Girvan return to super first division action on Saturday January 28 with an away game at Blantyre Victoria with a 1.45pm kick off.