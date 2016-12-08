New kit for Dailly Amateurs

Pictured are Dailly Amateurs FC for the 2016/17 season receiving their new home kit from The Central Bar Dailly.

Pictured above with the team is Alison from The Central Bar.

The management, players and committee would like to thank Alison and Liz for their continued support for the club.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the team can contact Graham on 07450061608.

On Saturday Dailly won 1-0 away from home to Ardrossan Castle Rovers in the Budget Blinds First Division.

Dailly remain top of the league on 23 points with seven wins and two draws in eleven league games so far this season.

Cumnock Amateurs FC are just a point behind on 22pts with Hurlford on 21pts.