New tracksuit sponsor for Dailly FC

Dailly were at home last Saturday and came away with a 2-1 win against Ardeer with both goals coming from Robert Wells. The are still sitting at the top of the league and finish 2016 with an away trip to Troon this Saturday with a 2pm kick off before the Christmas break as they look to push on in the New Year for a place in the Premier League.

Dailly FC would like to thank Alan & Sylvia Marshall for sponsoring the team with new tracksuits - it is greatly appreciated from all at the club.

The club would like to thank all sponsors that have contributed towards new kit etc and kit suppliers Donsport at Cumnock, a big thank you goes to Stuart and his team Garry, Sharon Sheila & Kym. They would also like to wish all family & friends a Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year.