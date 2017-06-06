Newly crowned champions Girvan now play double winners Glenafton

Girvan were presented the Scottish Junior Football Association West Super League First Division trophy last week.

Team captain Scott Dinwoodie was presented with the cup by Tom Anderson former chairman of the west region of the SJFA and current chairman of Lanark FC.

The Girvan FC management team with the trophy.

The side will now play in the Super League Premer Division next season.

On Wednesday night (June 7) Girvan are back in action when they travel to play West Super League premier division champions Glenafton Athletic, who recently won the Scottish Junior Cup, beating Auchinleck Talbot 2-1 at Rugby Park.

The teams meet in the semi final of the Champions Cup with a 7.30pm kick off.

The winners will play Glasgow Pertshire FC in the final on Saturday, 10 June at 1pm at New Tinto Park.

On Wednesday, May 31, Girvan lost 4-1 away to Cumnock in the Ayrshire Cup quarter finals.

After going a goal down Robert Patterson equalised, but three goals in the second half saw Girvan crash out of the competition.