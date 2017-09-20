Ross could seal Old Firm debut

Dailly’s Ross McCrorie could play in his first Old Firm match on Saturday after coming off the bench for Rangers in their win over Partick Thistle.

Dailly twins Robby and Ross McCrorie played at Scotland Youth Level and have worked their way up the ranks at Rangers.

On Tuesday, September 19, in Rangers 3-1 Scottish League Cup quarter final win over Partick, Ross made his debut for the first team coming on for the last 15 minutes of normal time.

As the game moved into extra time. McCrorie played with a maturity beyond his years and his tackle led to the third goal for Rangers.

There’s now a chance Ross might play in the Old Firm game on Saturday.