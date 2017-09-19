SFA regional cup dominates south football weekend

The first round of the SFA Regional Cup dominated South Football last weekend with five ties involving clubs from this area.

On Friday night Lochmaben and Upper Annandale locked horns at Lockerbie in a Derby match with extra time having to be played to separate the two rivals. A goal from Cameron Thorburn for the home side and one from Michael Swan for the Moffat team saw the teams level after ninety minutes play. In a very even and closely contested match Michael Swan struck again in the extra time period to send Uppers through to round two.

On Saturday Dalbeattie Star also progressed by beating Coldstream by a single goal. Lowland League side East Stirling recorded a comfortable 7-0 victory over Nithsdale Wanderers while Threave Rovers progressed to the next round by virtue of a first half Roman Soltys goal in their home win against a plucky Abbey Vale.

High flying Lochar Thistle are also through having beaten Dumfries YMCA 5-2 although the home side were first to score when Robbie McIllwraith put them ahead early on before new signing Robbie Dent levelled the match in the 17th minute.

Lochar followed this up before the break with two further goals with Craig Muir scoring with a header and Adam McMath firing into the net from 30 yards. On the hour mark Lee Martin put Lochar into a comfortable lead with a fourth when he chipped the keeper and seven minutes from time Muir scored his second as his side went nap when he drew the keeper to slide the ball home in a one to one situation.

However YMCA as has become expected of them kept fighting and added a second consolation goal in the 86th minute through Tom Wright.

In the South of Scotland league Bonnyton Thistle went down 2-0 to Mid Annandale at Lockebie while the young Stranraer side were beating Heston Rovers 6-2 at Stair Park. At Blairmount Park Newton Stewart added another three points to their tally when they comfortably beat the Annan Athletic youngsters. Striker Robert Middleton opened the scoring after five minutes and some stout defending and missed chances meant that this was the only goal of the first half. Six minutes after the restart Martyn Henry doubled the scoreline with Ryan Mckie adding a third in the 72nd minute and recent signing Ross Landers completing the scoring two minutes later.

Results

Friday 15th September 2017

SFA Regional Challenge Cup South round one

Lochmaben 1 Upper Annandale 2 after extra time

Saturday 16th September 2017

SFA Regional Challenge Cup South Round one

Coldstream 0 Dalbeattie Star 1

Dumfries YMCA 2 Lochar Thistle 5

East Stirling 7 Nithsdale Wanderers 0

Threave Rovers 1 Abbey Vale 0

South of Scotland League

Mid Annandale 2 Bonnyton Thistle 0

Newton Stewart 4 Annan Athletic 0

Stranraer 6 Heston Rovers 2