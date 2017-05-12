Shotts Bon Accord are the visitors as Girvan continue promotion push

With four league games left Girvan can still clinch promotion to the Super League premier division.

Girvan play at home against Shotts Bon Accord FC today (Saturday, May 13) in the Super League First Division with a 2pm kick off.

Girvan currently sit fourth in the league with 40 points from 22 games, four points behind leaders Rutherglen and second placed Clydebank, both on 44 points.

However Rutherglen have played 25 games and Clydebank 24, so with games in hand Girvan are in a great position in the hunt for the promotion places.

Third place Kilsyth have 43 points from 23 games. Shotts are currently third from bottom.

The teams play 26 games and the top two clubs are promoted to the premier division.

A spokesman for the club said: “We need every bit of support we can get for these games so why not put on your clubs colours of black and blue and give Peter and his boys the support they deserve?

“Come over to Hamilton Park and roar the lads on to another three points.”

Girvan earned a massive three points with a David Cunningham screamer from the edge of the box with seconds left on the clock to beat Maryhill Juniors FC 1-0.

The Goalscorer was playing as a trialist. What a way to mark his return to the club.