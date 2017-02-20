Still a long way to go says Girvan boss

Still a long way to go - that was the message from Girvan boss Peter Leonard as the club recorded a stunning 6-1 win against Shettleston.

Girvan moved up to fourth in the Super First Division with a stunning 6-1 win over Shettleston, who were sitting top of the league as the game kicked off.

This free kick from David Jardine went close.

Girvan’s emphatic win moves them up to fourth, however games in hand mean they have a great chance to go even further up the table.

Following a home defeat the previous weekend Girvan FC put in a much improved performance to thrash league leaders Shettleston FC by six goals to one.

Two goals from Michael Reilly, a goal apiece for Jack McDowall and Michael Mossie and an absolutely stunning overhead volley from Robert Patterson set Hamilton Park alight on Saturday.

An own goal from Shettleston, who also managed a consolation, completed the scoring and earned Girvan a very good three points.

Robert Patterson and Craig Reid get forward.

The result means Girvan are now fourth on 28 points having played 14 games, with Clydebank in third a point ahead. However Girvan have three games in hand over Clydebank.

Shettleston drop down to second on 31 points from 15 games with Kilsyth going top with 32 points from 15 games.

Girvan boss Peter Leonard said: “There is still a long way to go in the league and there are a lot of tough matches.

“But after a terrible defeat the previous week it was great to get the win and good to score six goals.

Michael Reilly and Jack McDowall combine on the attack for Girvan.

“I certainly didn’t expect that result as they were sitting top of the league. I think their confidence went as the goals went in on Saturday.”

James HIlton came on for the last 20 minutes on Saturday and he will feature along with other new signing Jamie Ballantyne this weekend in a friendly away to Troon on Saturday, February 25 with a 2pm kick off.