Still places left on official bus for Girvan title decider

There are still places left on the offical Girvan bus for the league title decider tomorrow (Saturday, May 27).

The club are running a bus this Saturday to play Yoker Athletic FC in their last League game of the season.

They need at least one point to win the league and gain promotion to the Premier League.

Win or draw and Girvan will be celebrating a league title win, but a loss could mean finishing either second or third and facing a play-off for promotion.

Girvan have a full squad to choose from for this match for the first time in six weeks and have won their last four on the bounce in the league.

There are some seats left priced at £10 per person.

The Girvan players will be travelling on the bus also so imagine the party on bus on way back if they bring the title back to Girvan.

If you are interested contact Tam on 07736397531 or Andrew on 07759753425.

The bus leaves from Hamilton Park at 10.45am with the kick off at 2pm at Yoker.