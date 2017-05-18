£50k race headlines Ayr midweek card

Ayr Racecourse stages Tennent’s Raceday on Wednesday May 24 which is one of the premier midweek meetings at the Craigie track with £90,000 in prize-money.

The feature race is the £50,000 Class 1 listed contest – the Tennent’s British Stallion Studs EBF Rothesay Stakes run over one mile two furlongs.

Last year’s inaugural running of the race, confined to fillies and mares, was won by the Keith Dalgleish trained Maleficent Queen who beat off the challenge of a number of expensively bred Newmarket trained runners.

There should be a big field going to post for this with several top stables represented.

The main supporting race on the card is the Guinness Handicap over five furlongs which was won last year by Anonymous Lady from the Irish yard of Adrian Keatley and this highly talented trainer is likely to be sending over a number of horses to the meeting.

The opening race at 2.20 pm is the EBF Stallions Appletiser Novice Stakes over six furlongs for two year olds and this type of race at Ayr always attracts some good horses.

The afternoon concludes with the Franklin & Sons Premium Tonic Apprentice Handicap.

For more information on racing at Ayr or to book tickets go online at www.ayr-racecourse.co.uk or call 01292 264179.