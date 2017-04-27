A successful weekend for Kenny

Six members of Carrick Cycling Club were in action last weekend with two Time Trials and an off-road challenge on the teams itinerary.

Saturday saw three CCC riders take to the start line in Sorn for the Cronberry TT. The 17 mile circuit features over 900 feet of ascent with some steep leg sapping climbs thrown in to favour the lightweights. Kenny Armstrong of Carrick utilised his climbing ability to claim 2nd place with a time of 42 minutes and 36 seconds, with teammate Brian Yates finishing strongly in 8th with a 45.39. David Fulton completed the Carrick line up, coming home in 26th position overall.

The focus turned to the A78 on Sunday where four members were on the start sheet for the Fullarton Wheelers 10 mile Time Trial. Douglas Watson of Icarus Racing would prove to be the fastest rider of the day with an impressive time of 20 minutes and 33 seconds in windy conditions with a North Westerly wind hampering the racers. Carrick CC showed their strengths with 3 members in the top ten placings from over 100 starters. Kenny Armstrong displayed no signs of fatigue from Saturdays efforts to post a time of 21.01 and hence claiming 2nd place, with teammates Mick Robb and Mark Skilling taking 4th and 9th positions with times of 21.12 and 21.48 respectively.

On the off-road front Simon Woodliff completed the ‘Dirty Riever’ Ride on Saturday - A 200 Kilometre loop on the forest tracks and trails surrounding Keilder Water and the Northumberland National Park. Simon finished the task in just over 8 hours with an eye watering ascent totalling 11,500 feet.