Alan takes the trophy but charity is the winner at Maybole Open

The Maybole Open Golf Competition this year was contested by both Ladies and Gents for the first time.

Golfers on the day competed for the Boyd & Coulter Trophy, named after two of the pivotal figures in Maybole Golf Club, Jean Boyd and Sam Coulter.

An enjoyable and competitive day was enjoyed by everyone with Allan Brownlee winning the Open with an excellent net score of 68 over an extremely challenging and tough course.

The Open completion raised almost £1,000 which has subsequently been donated to Combat Stress (based at Hollybush House) and Carrick Crime Prevention Panel, both local and very worthwhile organisations.

The committee of Maybole Golf Club would like to offer their gratitude to all of the members who assisted on the day and more particularly to all of the local businesses who provided sponsorship of the Open and without whom the charitable donations would not be possible.

Kath Provan, Regional Fundraising Manager for Combat Stress in Scotland, said: “We are thrilled that the Maybole Golf Club chose Combat Stress to be a beneficiary of their golf day. It is vital that we raise awareness and funds for the charity to ensure we can continue to support every veteran that needs our help, that’s why donations, such as this from Maybole Golf Club, are so important”.