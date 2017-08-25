Association finals held at Memorial Park

The Carrick Bowling Association finals were held at Maybole Memorial Park on Saturday 19th August. The singles title was won by Ian Campbell (Maidens) who defeated Tom Getgood (Girvan).

The pairs went to Connor Mcarthur and Peter Mcarthur (MMP) who defeated Shona Spooner and Margaret Kenny (kirkmichael). The fours was won by Dailly BC who defeated Girvan.

Thanks to all the clubs involved and we look forward to Ballantrae who will host next year’s finals.