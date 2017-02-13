Ayr Roads pair competing in New Zealand masters championships

Vic Possee and Gwyneth Rixon of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club are now well and truly acclimatised and enjoying themselves in New Zealand, where the pair have been competing in various events in the New Zealand Masters Championships.

Vic is no stranger to the antipodes, having competed in the Masters Games on three previous occasions, where he collected four silver medals, on the track and road race disciplines.

Evergreen veteran Vic, now in his 77th year and holder of no less than eight World, European and National Championship medals, has just competed in the 2017 Games, where he took bronze in the Sprint and Pursuit track championships.

He was out manoeuvred in the road race and finished fourth. A similar placing he took in the 20km Time Trial.

A master at cyclo cross competition, Vic has competed in no less than on nine occasions in the brutal Three Peaks Cyclo Cross race that takes in Yorkshire’s peaks of Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-ghent. The race covers a distance of 60km, with over 5,000 feet of climbing.

Not to be outdone, Gwyneth took Gold in the Sprint, Time Trial and Pursuit disciplines.

All in all a highly successful trip down under.

Both will be remaining in New Zealand to compete in the World Masters Games, which is the single biggest multi-sport event in the world with 25,000 participants. The event will be held in Auckland at the end of April.

Baltic conditions last Sunday did not deter club members from racking up a few miles against a bitter easterly wind. The run took in the coast road to Pennyglen, before cutting over to Crosshill and Straiton. The homeward leg took them by the three lochs, Martnaham, Fergus and Snipe finishing up with a nice distance of...miles.

In better conditions, the mid week group took to the Cumnock and Skares roads with a stop at Dumfries House, before heading homewards via Mauchline, Tarbolton and Symington, with sixty miles recorded.

On the racing scene, next Sunday sees the first open time trial of the season. A ten mile two-up team time trial on the Irvine course, promoted by Fullarton Wheelers. All Ayrshire Cycling Clubs will be well represented.