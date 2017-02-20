Ayr Roads Scottish champion ladies power to victory

Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club riders have been active over the past two weeks in both cyclo cross and road time trial events.

On Sunday, Toni McIntosh and Janet Erskine, started their season as they finished last year, taking first Ladies Team Prize in the Fullarton Wheelers 10 mile Team Time Trial on the Irvine Course in a time of 24 minutes 48 seconds.

All looks promising for the Ayr ladies Scottish Champions for the season ahead. Not only that, Ayr Roads fielded nine teams and had two teams in the top ten of a field of sixty, with Alastair McGibbon and Ed Clifton taking eighth place in a time of 22:01 and Michael Curran and Scott Maclean (composite team) in tenth place in a time of 22:11.

Young Martin Lindsay who stood in for Scott Knox, at the last minute due to illness produced a great performance in his first team time trial.

In the Dig at the Dock cyclo cross staged at Bo’ness on the same day, Ayr Roads riders Rory Webster took 1st place in his age related race and Fraser Tait took 3rd place in his category.

The week before, young Beth Macrae and Fraser Tait took top stage, with both of them securing their best performances this season, where Fraser took third place in his age related race.

Beth, who is going from strength to strength had a fantastic race, just missing out on a podium place by taking fourth in the ladies race.

Beth, will feature in Ayrshire’s first road race of the season, when she competes in Walker’s CC Australian Pursuit Race in early April. This will be a test for her, as she will be competing against more experienced riders in a road race of mixed terrain.

Thereafter, Beth is hoping to compete in the Scottish Women’s Road Race Series along with Janet Erskine.