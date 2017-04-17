Ayr Roads welcomes cyclists to the Stinchar valley

With spring now with us, South Ayrshire roads are becoming popular with local cyclists.

There are clubs throughout the county and Ayr Roads, the oldest in South Ayrshire, is fortunate in having its county headquarters, based in the lovely Stinchar Valley.

Amongst stunning scenery of Carrick and Galloway it offers amazing cycle routes around the area. With a rail halt at Barrhill the local Pinwherry and Barrhill communities are encouraging cyclists to this area.

Contact ayrroadscc.co.uk for more information on the club and its activities. Club members will be pleased to offer any advice and encouragement.

Calum MacDonald of Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club took revenge on his team mates Ed Clifton and Alastair McGibbon when he took first spot on the club’s first league event of the season last Sunday.

Calum stormed up Dundonald Hill in an amazing time of 3 minutes 30 seconds. Immediately thereafter he took himself off to compete in a 3,000 metre race at Dam Park!

Club members are now racking up miles, either as solo rides or with the club mid week and Sunday groups. The mid weekers recorded a seventy mile run which took in the Burns country, Skares and the Cumnocks. Against a strong side wind, they took the Daleagles road past Glen Afton to Dalmellington. Not content with a return via the Doon Valley, they crossed over the moor road to Straiton, the Girvan Valley and home.

The club week end groups were hampered by poor weather on Sunday, but still managed out on both days, including an inter club run, with Fullarton Wheelers and Walkers CC.

The Roads will be competing in three events this week. The club second league event is an Australian Pursuit Race around the popular Pennyglen circuit. This will take place on Tuesday. The evening 10 mile Time Trial on Thursday is followed by the Fullarton Wheelers 10 mile Time Trial at Irvine, next Sunday.

At the first league event both Ed and Alastair, who had both beaten Calum in the evening 10 mile time trial three days before, lost out on the day to MacDonald whose climbing ability paid off. Ed finished in second spot in a time of 3:36 and Alastair in fourth position with a 4:ll ride.

One of the best times of the day was that of club junior, Jonathon Hilbourne who recorded 4:09 to take third place.

Other times were: Scott Knox 4:13; Iain Fisher 4:19; Toni McIntosh 4:28; Michael Curran 4:30; Alex McAllister 4:34; Tony Garnett 4:54; Jim Smith 5:00

On Thursday evening, conditions were unfavourable for good times, yet fifteen club members competed in the event. With a strong westerly breeze riders were further hampered by rain during the 10 mile time trial.

On this occasion the friendly club rivalry continued with Ed Clifton taking first spot in a time of 22:39. Other Times were: Alex McAllister 22:58; Calum MacDonald 23:36; Jody Gerrard 23:57; Toni McIntosh 24:37; Scott Knox 24:55; Craig Allison 24:58; Tom G Hill 25:12; Mark Warters 25:12; Duncan McArthur 25:17; Robert Kelly 25:33; Ross Milvennan 25:37; Grant Young 26:10; John Gemmell 26:44; Iain Fisher 27:40; Tony Garnett 28:32