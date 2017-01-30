Ayr Roads’ young stars making names for themselves

Not to be outdone by their seniors, Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club young stars are making names for themselves.

Iain Fisher, Rory Webster and Beth Macrae have now been joined by the club’s latest recruit, sixteen year old Jonathon Hillbourne. Still at secondary school and due to take his highers next year, Jonathon is not new to the sport. He has been cycling for four years and has been riding the track at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome for over three years.

His results have been impressive, so much so that he represented Scotland at the British Inter-Regional Track Championships last September.

Jonathon, is following in the footsteps of the club’s track riders and competes in Scottish Cycling’s Track League which runs from October to March at the Glasgow Velodrome. League events are held weekly and cover four categories with one hundred and thirty competitors.

The top group is made up of the fastest track riders in Scotland and indeed the UK, with World Champion Katie Archibald in the elite group.

The weekly event covers four races. Last week Jonathon won the Points Race in Group B, which will go towards his final placing in the league at the end of the season. He currently sits in a very comfortable position in the league table.

Jonathon is an all-rounder and enjoys road racing and cyclo cross as well the camaraderie of club cycling on a Sunday.

His favourite is however, the track where he enjoys the high speed and intense action track racing provides.

The club is delighted to have him in their ranks and is looking forward to some interesting competition between Jonathon and Rory when they go head to head.

Still on the track scene, club member and Master’s Championship multi medal holder is now in New Zealand preparing himself for the New Zealand Championships, followed in April by the Worlds Masters Games in Auckland in April.

Nearer to home, Beth Macrae, is becoming quite an accomplished cyclo cross rider, adding to her triathlon and road racing performances.

Beth and Ollie Kelly competed in the Linlithgow Cyclo Cross Race for Women and Youths. The event was promoted by West Lothian Clarion. Ollie finished in ninth position is his race and Beth 22nd out of a field of over fifty. Up against very experienced riders, Beth, still only nineteen is gaining confidence in each race. In a couple of weeks, along with club team members she will be competing in Ayrshire’s first road race of the season; an Australian Pursuit Race, promoted by Walker’s CC.

On the club scene, the mid week run headed southwards on their favourite byways. They clocked up a nice distance 65 miles by Penkill and the Assel Valley, before taking the delightful hill road from Pinmore to Lendalfoot, returning by Girvan and the coast road.

Sunday saw a large group tackle a more testing route, with sixteen members leaving Ayr From Ayr by way of the Cortons to Laigh Coylton. It was then by Littlemill and the Cairntable climb before dropping down into Polnessan. The group then headed for Kirkmichael from Patna, before heading along the Girvan Valley to Straiton, returning homewards by Maybole and the coast road. A sixty miler!