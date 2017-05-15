Barr get its season off to successful start

Barr Bowling Club got its season off to a successful start this year with more members coming on board at this increasingly popular club.

Incoming President, Alastair Smith, whose daughter, Victoria delivered the first jack to get play underway, told members and guests that the club would be seeking to build upon its growing reputation as a friendly place in which to play bowls where conviviality played as important a part as competitiveness.

Currently Barr has over 30 members on its books with application forms still be handed out to likely new recruits.

The President paid tribute to greenkeeper, Alan Ringrose, and his second-in-command, John Bunnett, for the quality of the greens which they have provided for players this year under testing weather conditions.

He also thanked Secretary, Isobel RIngrose, for her organisational work in arranging events and fixtures as well as her band of willing helpers in the hospitality area.

If you want to know more, the club now has its own website which has been built by John Logan, the address of which is; http://barrbowlingclub.btck.co.uk. Details of the club’s activities can also be found on the Barr Village Facebook page.