Bowling round up

The ladies from Dailly Bowling Club played their Ladies Championship match. The final saw last year’s champion Marion McWhirter fending off Morag McGill to win, pictured top.

The club now looks forward to the Rick Bye Mixed Triples on the 26th August.

The winners were Peter and Connor McArthur, runners up Norman and Ann McIntyre, all from Maybole Memorial Park.

Sunday saw bowlers from all over come to Girvan to play in the Grants Open Pairs Competition.

The winners were Peter and Connor McArthur, runners up Norman and Ann McIntyre, all from Maybole Memorial Park.