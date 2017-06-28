Bowling round up: Stevenson Open Pairs played at Girvan green

Sunday at Girvan Bowling Club was the Stevenson Open Pairs competition sponsored by the Co-Op Funeralcare, many thanks to them for their continuing support.

The winners of the competition were Ian Ross and Moira McNair and the Runners up were Carl Sexton and Isobel Connor.

Ladies Jubilee Cup winners were Anne Robb and Moira McNair. Runners-up were Margaret Gaff and Doreen Milroy. Also pictured are Christine Getgood president and Anne Cooper match Secretary.

Members of Dailly Bowling Club gathered to compete for the William Pitt Trophy at the weekend.

Joey McIllwraith and Tommy ‘Poochie’ Scobie fought of fierce competition from Mary Clark and Tam Gibson to win the trophy.

The club is now looking forward to the Ladies Invitation Day on the 8th of July.

The club is also pleased to announce an open day on Saturday the 15th of July giving non members from the immediate community the opportunity to see for themselves the facilities that are available as well as the chance to experience for themselves the sociable sport of bowling.

After an excellent final the winners were Anne Robb and Moira McNair. Runners-up were Margaret Gaff and Doreen Milroy.

Ladies President Christine Getgood thanked Scott Purdie and family for their sponsorship of the popular event.

