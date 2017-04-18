Bowling season opens

The greens at Girvan Bowling Club were opened at 2.30pm on Saturday 15 April.

Following a welcome onto the green of the two Presidents for 2017, Tom and Christine Getgood, by Secretary Alistair Scobie, Tom initially welcomed all those present, and asked Jackie Ross and Anne Bryce to raise the flag.

A minutes silence was then held in memory of those members who had passed away last year, followed by Tom hoping that everyone would have an enjoyable and successful year, with strong bowling fellowship.

The first silver jack was then delivered by Christine Getgood with Tom Getgood, Alistair Scobie and Match Secretaries Gary Milne & Anne Cooper in attendance.

There followed an enjoyable game being played for the Davie Thomson trophy, which was won by Andy Milligan, Keith Mathieson, Roberta McDowall & Greta Megeary