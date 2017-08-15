Bowls round up

On Sunday the Girvan club members played for the Jimmy McDines Memorial Trophy, pictured top. It was won by Ian Ross and Moira McNair, and the runners up were Robert Mclelland and Margaret Gaff. The club would like to thank Carol and Scott for their continuing support in sponsoring this event.

Pictured above are Joey McIlwraith, Morag McGill, Mary Clark and Poochie Scobie at Dailly Bowling Club who competed for the Willie Robertson Trophy. This pairs game saw Mary Clark yet again in the final of a competition. However this time Mary and Poochie Scobie were triumphant and runners up were Joey McIlwraith and Morag McGill.

The club now looks forward to the Ladies Championship which will take place on Sunday the 20th August at 1.30pm, followed by the Ricky Bye Triples on Saturday 26th August.