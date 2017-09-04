Bronze for Ayr Roads at Scottish national championships

With the road racing season drawing to a close Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club put up some outstanding performances last week.

In the club’s last evening 10 Mile Time Trial of the season, Calum MacDonald took first place with a personal best time of 21 minutes 32 seconds. This was also the fastest time set this year. Two other club members also recorded pbs, with Craig Allison clocking 22:48 and Aileen Fisher 27:29. Other times were: Alastair McGibbon, 22:17, Scott Knox, 23:20 and Harry Brawley 23:48

The Ayr Roads Team at Georgetown Cup

On Saturday in the Georgetown Cup, promoted by Cycling Time Trials, Scotland, Ayr Roads fielded a full team of eight riders, amongst over 200 entrants. The Georgetown Cup is based on the composite time of each team. The Roads team did not disappoint and finished in fifth position.

On Sunday, Calum MacDonald recorded another pb, when he recorded 56:48 for the twenty five mile event on the West Ferry course, promoted by Johnstone Wheelers.

However, the best was yet to come, when John Gemmell took a bronze medal for his age category in the Scottish Mountain Bike National Championships at Peebles.

John is also lying in lead position in his age category in the Scottish Cyclo Cross championships and is in a strong position to take the title bar unforeseen mishaps.

John Gemmell (right) takes bronze

Meanwhile on the touring front, Bonnie Galloway was favoured for a week end tour. Based at Castle Douglas and with great weather on Friday and Saturday two club men took in a few new traffic free roads in a delightful part of the South West. On Friday it was a circuit of Loch Ken and with a delightful climb thrown in from Parton to Corsock. And home by New Galloway. On Saturday the Solway coast by Kirkcudbright, Borgue and Kirkandrews were visited before taking the hill road from Gatehouse of Fleet to Laurieston. Return was by Balmaghie and the Dee Marshes.

This week another group will be in Granada, where they will be taking in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Andalucia.