Budding gymnasts put on a great show at the Citadel

Budding gymnasts from all over South Ayrshire put on a great show recently at the annual Learn 2 Gymnastics display which took place at the Citadel in Ayr.

Over the course of the day around 350 children and young people treated spectators to floor displays, vaulting and some excellent work on the balance beam.

The gymnasts from Mossblown, Coylton, Muirhead, Whitletts, and from the Citadel itself, all take part in the Council’s Learn 2 Gymnastics programme, which has classes catering for beginners through to pre competition level gymnasts.

Not only was it a chance for parents, grandparents, family and friends to see some of the skills the gymnasts have been working on during the year, it was also an opportunity to present each of the groups awards for Most Improved; Class Gymnast of the Year and the Achievement Award.

Scottish Gymnastics Proficiency Badges were also presented following the display with certificates given to the newest members who have still to complete their badge work.

The young gymnasts were joined by the Council’s very own Sports Development’s mascot who was on hand to entertain them between their routines.

Councillor Brian McGinley, Economic Development, Tourism and Leisure Portfolio Holder for the Council was on hand to present some of the trophies, badges and certificates. He commented: “This was a great event and I was really impressed with the routines and the choreographed performances.

“There is no doubt that some of the gymnasts will go on to compete at a very high level. For others this was the first time they have performed to an audience and they controlled their nerves marvellously.

“The Council run a number of Learn 2 classes from athletics, diving, football and tennis through to gymnastics, there is something for everyone so why not give it a try, I could be presenting a trophy to you in the future!”

Prizes were also handed out by local Councillors Siobhian Brown and Derek McCabe.