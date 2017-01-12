Burners blow away festive cobwebs with traditional visit to ‘the masts’

Ayr Burners Cycling QTS kicked off 2017 and blew away the festive cobwebs with their traditional New Year excursion to ‘The Masts’.

The Burners bunch enjoyed an easy spin along the coast followed by a jaunt up Brown Carrick Hill, with everyones efforts rewarded with a visit to The Savoy Park Hotel where mulled wine and mince pies were the order of the day.

On Sunday the first event of the 2017 Strava Series saw The Burners take on the ‘Tide Race’. Starting at Pow Burn the riders headed along the shore to Troon where the stop watches were started. Gary Currie and Henry Cruickshank managed to maintain an early gap on the main group, but in the end Henry had the edge on the soft sand and took maximum points, and with it the lead in the series.

At Pollock Park it was the turn of the Burners girls as Glasgow Nightingales hosted a ladies only Cyclocross race with an impressive field of 65 female racers lining up on the starting grid. This would prove to be a very challenging course. Four Ayr Burners females were in the thick of the action with Joanne Baxter taking 7th, Hannah Pugh 22nd, and Cheryl Finday 25th. Frances Stevens made an impressive Cyclocross debut, coming home in 16th position in the Veteran Ladies.