Burners dig in

The fourth and final round of the 2017 Superquaich Series saw four members of Ayr Burners Cycling QTS head to the shores of the Forth for Dig in at the Dock.

The sixth edition of ‘Dig in’ attracted some notable names from home and abroad to the starting line including former European Champion Helen Wyman and American professional racer Jeremy Durrin. The first race of the day saw Burners trio Joanne Baxter, Jonny Burns, and Kev Pugh take on the blustery coastal circuit where hundreds of animated Cyclocross fans had gathered to enjoy the days carnival atmosphere.

Kev Pugh closed off his 2017 Cross account with a fantastic performance which earned him an 11th place finish.

The top race of the day was taken by rising star and Koppenberg Cross winner Thomas Mein of Derwentside with the ladies prize won comfortably by Helen Wyman of Next Wyman Racing Team.

The Burners Saturday Bunch opted for a loop of upward gradients as a dozen riders set off from The Burns Centre on the weekly morning jaunt. The ‘Ayrshire Alp’ graded climb of Ballycoach was first on the menu with Crosshill, Kirkmichael, and Maybole on the lumpy route card.

This Saturday sees the annual Ayr Burners Jumble Sale take place at the Citadel in Ayr from 2pm onwards.

