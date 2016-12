Ayr Burners Cycling QTS fielded five members in the annual Cyclists v Harriers race including Kev Pugh who donned a running vest for the days proceedings.

A strong start from Brian Yates of Carrick Cycling Club strung the field out from the off and Burners rider JP Baxter just managing to keep Yates just in sight as the race entered the Irvine Moor, finishing third.

James Edwards utilized his recent Scottish Cyclocross racing to good effect with a fantastic fifth place.