Call for new members as golf club juniors set to expand

Girvan Golf Club’s junior section looks set to expand this year and the club want to hear from any youngsters interested in joining.

The club want to get an idea of numbers of those interested and want to start a junior club night in the spring of this year.

Organiser David Clark said: “We want to encourage new members to join the golf club junior section here in Girvan.

“Lessons will be provided to new members who come along and clubs can be provided for new members to use.

“The junior section is open to boys and girls of any age up to 16 years old.”

The club are considering starting a junior club night on Tuesday nights on the Girvan course.

These sessions will start around April this year but the club are keen that anyone interested in joining should get in touch as soon as possible to get an idea of numbers.

The juniors are also looking into Clubgolf sessions at the Girvan club.

David added: “It’s a case of the more the merrier. We are trying to build up the club, and getting out on the course will make a great change from sitting in the house playing computer games!”

Two of the junior club members, Keiran Beauchamp and Kyle Brown, have this year been promoted to the gents ranks after some outstanding results in the last season.

If anyone is interested in putting their name forward to join the juniors contact David Clark on 07885584300 or 01465 712674.